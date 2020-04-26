SUSAN MCGREADY HUERTA VICTORIA - Susan McGready Huerta, 62, passed away with her family by her side, Thursday, April 23rd, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 27th from 5-7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway with a rosary to be recited at 6pm. Funeral services will held on Tuesday, April 28th at 10am at Grace Funeral Home with Deacon Ed Molina officiating. Honoring Susan as pallbearers will be AJ Mireles, Jeff Hroch, Joby Stortz, Austin Miller, Will Hroch and Rudy Huerta. Susan was born January 9th, 1958 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Mary Lou McGready. She married the love of her life, Frank Huerta, October 22nd, 1977 and had three beautiful daughters from this union. She loved being with her family, especially her girls. Known to some as Sue or "Philly Sue", she enjoyed playing rummy and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; and her nieces, Marian Smith and Angela Adkins. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Frank Huerta; daughters, Lupe Mireles (AJ), Maria Hroch (Jeff) and Viviana Stortz (Joby); grandchildren, Kara Ann Mireles and one grandson on the way; siblings, Bobby McGready (Dee), Charlie McGready, Ella McGready and Debra Hood; her beloved dog, Bella; along with other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
