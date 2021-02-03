Susan Jayne Calhoun Rossello
SEADRIFT — Susan Jayne Calhoun Rossello, 70, was called to heaven, January 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Family and friends will gather for her memorial service 10 AM, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin at 9 AM.
Susan was born October 31, 1950, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Darden and Galen Mitchell Calhoun. Susan was a graduate of U.S. Grant High School in Oklahoma City. Susan attended Oklahoma State University and remained a OSU Cowboy fan! She moved to Victoria, Texas and this is where her children were born and she met the love of her life, John Rossello. They married November 25, 1989 and joined their four children into a loving and blended family. Her passion was her family and home. Being a homemaker and caring for her family, Susan was the person that any of her children and grandchildren could call and she would be there no matter what time of the day it was. Susan was a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend.
She was a founding member of Xi Psi Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and continued being active for 40 years. She became a true sister to many and helped grow the chapter through the years. Susan and John split their retirement years between Seadrift, Texas and Ponte Vedra, Florida, but considered Texas their home.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Darden and Galen Calhoun; infant son, Bryan Hoffman; and older sister, Sherry Davenport.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, of 32 years, John Rossello; sons, Garrett Hoffman of Jacksonville, Florida, Stephen Hoffman and wife, Kerry of Plano, Texas, Joseph Rossello and wife, Jessica of Jacksonville, Florida, daughter, Fern Ciereszko and husband, Tom of Arvada, Colorado; grandchildren, Katelyn Hoffman, Emily, Natalie, and Joshua Rossello, Abby and Sara Ciereszko; along with niece DeeAnne Lewis-Looney and cousins Pat and Shannon Calhoun and DeeDee and Don Owens, her sisters in Xi Psi Tau and numerous other loving family and friends. A very special thank you to Christy and Robert Bryant, of Seadrift, Texas, for all the care they have given Susan.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
