SUSAN K. KALINOWSKI VICTORIA - Susan K. Kalinowski, 66 of Victoria passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born May 5, 1954 in Victoria, TX to the late Willie and Ann Greer Svoboda. She is survived by her husband, Dale Robert Kalinowski of Victoria; daughters, Alison (Benjamin) Giese of San Antonio, Brooke (Mark) Sumbera of Victoria; six grandchildren, Avery Giese, Isla Giese, Skylar Giese, Oliver Sumbera, Finley Sumbera and Madelyn Sumbera and sister, Betty Wendel of Victoria. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lauren Giese. Susan graduated from Nazareth Academy in 1972, and attended the University of Texas at Austin. She retired from thirty-three years of banking in 2006, having made many dear friends throughout the course of her career. She was a lifelong and devoted member of the Catholic Church, participating in ACTS, and volunteering for annual church missionary trips to Antigua, Guatemala. Susan and her husband, Dale, loved to travel, having visited many countries and islands. She was an avid gardener, which was evident in the beautiful yard and home she and Dale kept. She loved attending group exercise classes at Citizens Healthplex and spending time with her beloved animals, especially her dog, Chula, and horse, Paco. Susan's children and grandchildren were the light of her life. To her daughters, she was a rock, always supporting them through her presence, words and prayers. To her grandchildren, she was "Mims," a constant, trusted and effervescent grandmother, always ending every call or visit with "Love you Most!" To her sister and friends, she was Susanna, Susie Q, Mi Hermana - the most generous and devoted soul. Susan's beautiful light will continue to shine through all her family and friends who loved her so dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Nazareth Academy, or Holy Family Church Guatemala Mission Fund. Friends are invited to come by Rosewood Funeral Chapels on Friday from 3-6 PM to sign a register book and view the pictures of Susan's life. (No family will be present). Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9-9:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by a rosary at 9:30 am and the Funeral Mass at 10 AM, with Rev. Greg Nevlud officiating. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
