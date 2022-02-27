Susan Marie Crosbie
BLOOMINGTON — Susan Marie Crosbie, 41, of Bloomington, went to the arms of Jesus on Saturday, February 19th. She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Bill Crosbie, children; Serrenity, Faith, Seth & Hannah. She is also survived by her mother; Polly Dunnell, brothers; James Dunnell and Lee Joel Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin and Mary Margaret Buxkemper, great grandparents, Claude and Lottie May Goode, 2 nephews, Kevin Cortright and Ethan Brown as well as her mother-in-law Nancy A. Crosbie.
Susan doted in all of her children’s activities. They were involved in all sports and Susan attended every one of them. You could hear her in the stands over everyone, especially when the referees made a “mistake” on their callings according to Susan. Not only was Susan involved in their activities, she was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. The neighbors didn’t even have to turn their television on to know what was happening or what the score was because they could hear Susan screaming as she minced no words to the television.
Susan had so many friends and family members that truly loved her because of who she was and that she was a great listener and non-judgmental. She will be missed by so many. Rest in peace, love mom.

