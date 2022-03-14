Susan Miller Cohen
VICTORIA — Susan Miller Cohen, 76, passed away on February 22, 2022, with her family and caregivers by her side. She was born on Christmas Eve in 1944 in Jacksonville, Texas.
Susan was a very busy volunteer. She was instrumental in the early formation of Hospice. She belonged to many nonprofit organizations, Junior League, Bronte, Court of Six Flags, Master Gardner’s, Daughters of the American Colonists, Victoria Public Library, and served for many years on the board of the Brownson Home. Susan’s life was giving and doing for others. Although she did not cook much, she was happy to pick up an already finished meal to take to someone in need. Susan was smart, hysterically funny and loved costumes. She had one for every occasion, and she loved performing with the Junior League’s Children’s Productions. She took great care of older people and was always happy to take them to doctors, grocery shopping, beauty shops, or whatever the need.
Her faith was very important to her and she attended the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, and treasured her trip to the Holy Land.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Paul Miller, her beloved Aunt Bess Kurth, and her dear friend Maddeline Bauer.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Joe Cohen, daughter Lisa, brother Kent Miller (Nancy), and her many godchildren. Susan’s family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Mary Rose Garcia, Dean Davis, and the Hospice of South Texas nurses.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 12-1 pm at First Presbyterian Church with a memorial service to begin at 1 PM with Dr. James DeMent officiating. Private graveside service for family and close friends will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Hospice of South Texas, or donor’s choice.
To share a memory or condolence please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
