Susan P. Sembera
VICTORIA — Susan P. Sembera, 68 a resident of Victoria and Miramar Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully, August 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services to celebrate Susan’s life will take place at a future date.
Susan was born July 10, 1953, to the late, Joseph and Lillian (Babin) Pichauffe in Houma, Louisiana. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Nicholls State University and worked in public and corporate accounting.
Susan was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a talented quilter, painter, knitter, and seamstress. She was also a talented cook and was praised for her Cajun cuisine. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Carl Pichauffe.
Susan is survived by her husband of 44 years, Frank Sembera; her children, Ondre Sembera and Megan Sembera Peters; her grandchildren, Liam and Sloane Peters; along with other loving family members and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in honor of Susan at give.ocrahope.org/susansembera.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

