Susan Stephens Nelson
GOLIAD — Susan was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Welsey P. and Martha M. Stephens. She was the fifth of seven of children. In her life she had five children and four grandchildren. After she graduated high school in 1976, she worked several different jobs to support herself and family while she attended UTSA and later UHV. She received her teaching certificate in special education and later received her master’s degree in counseling.
Susan was highly regarded by her family, friends, and peers. She was a shoulder to cry on and a listening ear. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Although her husband, Christian Nelson, predeceased her, she is survived by her children Alan McIntosh of Goliad, his wife and two children; Angela Espindola, her husband and two children, and by her three children, Jason Nelson, Benjamin Nelson, and Mariah Nelson, students at Goliad High School. Additionally, she is survived by three siblings, Margaret Stephens of Victoria, Wesley Stephens of Ave Maria, Florida, and Richard Stephens of Goliad.
Susan was a member of the Cowboy Branded Church in Victoria.
Visitation is at 5pm with a service at 6pm at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad on Monday, February 28th 2022, being officiated by Mike Whitfield of Branded Cowboy church of Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
