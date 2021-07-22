Susan “Sudi” D. Myers Hamilton
HOUSTON — Susan Diane “Sudi” Myers Hamilton, of Houston, was called home to the Lord on Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born on June 9, 1950, in El Campo, Texas to the late Wayne Myers and Martha Gene Myers.
Sudi was a loving wife, adoring mother, hard-headed sister, strong-willed daughter, loyal friend, and fierce advocate for any who needed a voice.
Sudi is survived by her husband, Bruce Hamilton who she has been in love with since sixth grade and married to for 49 years; daughters, Heather and Shawn Breitenbach, and Holly and Tony Camilli; brothers, Wayne II “Bubba” and Cindy Myers of Tivoli, Mike and Holly Myers of Edna, Mark Myers and Sharon Higgins of Houston; grandchildren, Bella Camilli and Chloe Camilli (Sudi’s favorite two people of all time); numerous nieces and nephews.
Sudi is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial Service is to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the First United Methodist Church of Edna. Reverend Kelli Williamson will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 216 W. Main Edna, Texas 77957.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Breitenbach, Tony Camilli, Fred Myers, Michael Myers, Mark Myers, Jake Dison, Jacob Hamilton, Matthew Volkmer, and Matt Zahn.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
