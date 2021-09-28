susan sullivan cox
REFUGIO — Susan Sullivan Cox, 70, of Refugio, Texas went to be with Jesus on September 25, 2021 with her family by her side. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother David Lee Sullivan and her sister in law Judy Sullivan. Susan was born to the late Wendell Leaford Sullivan and Josephine Burda Sullivan on February 21, 1951 in Refugio, Texas. Susan graduated from Refugio High School where she was a Bobcat cheerleader. She worked for Quintana Petroleum and Hilcorp Energy for over 30 years. She loved her job and enjoyed talking oil and gas with her son, James Robert. She married Delbert Cox on January 12, 2002. They spent 20 years together sharing their love with all those around them. She is survived by her husband Delbert of Refugio, her son James Robert Fortenberry (Kelly) of East Bernard, her daughter DeDe Reese (Donald) of Brenham, her step daughters Kerri Cox of Floresville and Julie Cox Orton (Curtis) of Hutto, her sister Sylvia Greiner (Bob) of San Antonio and her grandchildren. MoMo loved her grandchildren beyond words. They were the sparkle of her eye. She loved traveling to watch her granddaughter Kelbi Brooke Fortenberry of East Bernard play softball for the last 19 years and most recently at Texas A&M University. She would always say that her granddaughter Keatan Alexis Fortenberry of East Bernard “was so fast” in track. MoMo was always the loudest in the stands cheering them on! She loved to watch her grandson Tanner Reese of Brenham play baseball all the way from T-Ball to high school. She also loved to watch her grandson Cooper Reese also of Brenham play football. She even wore green to cheer him on. She was excited to watch her granddaughter Isabella Orton of Hutto play volleyball and was so proud that she made varsity as a freshman. She also loved to travel and visit her extended family and grandchildren Nicole Smith, Alex Orton and Hailey Orton.She planned to retire from Hilcorp Energy in January after over 30 years of employment. She and Delbert had many plans to travel, watch their grandchildren play sports and attend all the Refugio Bobcat football games. She had so many life long friends. She especially loved taking her annual “girls’ trip” with her high school girlfriends. She loved to shop, decorate and help others. Her newest passion was the Refugio Education Foundation where she was able to give back to her Alma Mater. She was always available to give you a big smile, a hug and pray with you for any reason. Above all else, she loved Jesus and knew her place was in Heaven. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Moore Funereal Home in Refugio, Texas. Her celebration of life will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at Faith Family Church in Victoria, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Refugio Education Foundation P.O. Box 390, Refugio, Texas 78377 or Faith Family Church, Victoria, Texas.
