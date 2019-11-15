SUSAN FAY WALL BAY CITY - Susan Fay Wall, 73, of Bay City, passed away on November 14, 2019. She was born in Magnolia, MI, to Robert and Marjorie Wall on May 4, 1946. Susan was an alumni of Calhoun High School and was a resident of Port Lavaca for over 60 years. She worked as a Paraprofessional for Calhoun High School for 25 years. She was a volunteer at the Matagorda Regional Hospital and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Susan enjoyed her grandchildren more than anything and during Josh and Shelli's high school years, she never missed a sporting event or any activity that had to do with her children. She enjoyed spending time with her high school group of friends called "The Golden Girls." She never missed a chance to go on a cruise or spend time with her great-grandson, Gavin. Susan is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Josh (Tina) Billings; daughter, Shelli (Luke) Billings Wicker; grandchildren, Dylan, Colby, Marlee, Maren, and Garrett; great-grandson, Gavin; siblings, Sandra (Jim) Davant, Robert (Rhoda) Wall, Sharon Charbula, Shirley Haygood, and Sybil Blodgett; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca with nephew Bryan Billings officiating. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca.
