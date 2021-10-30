Suzan Blaschke
YOAKUM — Suzan Blaschke, age 79, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born October 31, 1941 in Temple to Albert James Klecka and Gertrude (Psencik) Klecka.
Suzan was a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School for many years and obtained her Master’s degree in Education. She was a loving faithful wife and mother. She married her beloved E.J. Blaschke on June 13, 1965. They were married 55 years until his passing May 11, 2021. Heaven must be rejoicing to have them together again and Suzan will celebrate her 80th birthday on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Survivors are their son, James Blaschke and wife Tina of Katy; two grandsons, Matthew Blaschke of Conroe and Michael Blaschke and wife Sarah of Dallas.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband E.J. Blaschke.
Rosary 10:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are Matthew Blaschke, Michael Blaschke, Michael Brandt, Michael Carpenter, Austin Carpenter and Carl Bordovsky.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Joseph Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Remember (13)
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (9)
- Unvaccinated police officers putting selves, public in danger (6)
- Carrie Suzanne Myers (2)
- 3 die in Bloomington train accident (2)
- Nueces Street to be reduced (2)
- 12 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads (2)
- City of Victoria wants to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. Here's everything you need to know. (2)
- Letter: VISD focus on preservation vs. replacement (2)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (3)
- Stephen Kelly Kintner (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN (1)
- Letter: Visit school campuses and get informed before casting your vote (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Fall Spirit: Spooky Fortunes (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 26 (1)
- Rebecca Hough (1)
- Street Smarts: How does the City decide which streets to repair? (1)
- Former Shiner police chief files lawsuit accusing city officials of retaliation, violation Texas Whistleblower Act (1)
- Guest column: Part two: Remembering yesterday in Port Lavaca, Calhoun County (1)
- Blotter: Victoria woman accused of hindering prosecution, apprehension of a felon (1)
- Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7 (1)
- More people need to vote (1)
Online Poll
Who do you think will win the World Series?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.