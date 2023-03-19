Suzanne Marshall Brandes
LAPORTE — Suzanne Marshall Brandes of La Porte, TX died March 13, 2023. She was born March 11, 1934 in Oklahoma City to the late W.R. “Doc” and Louise Marshall. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Victoria House of Flowers for 25 years. She was a past Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Assembly #153 and an active member of Telferner UMC before moving to Houston.
Survivors: daughters Pamela Wild & Tami Elliott; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: parents; daughters Kathleen Webb & Annaclare Brandes
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
