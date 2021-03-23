Suzanne Womack
Canavan
SAN ANTONIO — April 11, 1942 - March 20, 2021
Suzanne Womack Canavan, 78, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in San Antonio. She was born on April 11, 1942 in Victoria, Texas to Emily Crain and Owen Walter Womack.
Suzanne was a founding member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Victoria, Texas, Member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Battle of Flowers Association, Junior League of San Antonio, and a San Antonio Zoo Docent. She attended St. Mary’s Hall in San Antonio and The University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Crain and her husband, Paul Klatt Herder; her father, Owen Walter Womack, and her brother, Jess Yell Womack.
She is survived by her son, John Milton Canavan III, and his wife Becky and their son, John Milton IV; her daughter, Emily Canavan Coffeen and her children, Henry Franklin IV (Jett) and Colby; her son, William Crain Canavan, and his wife, Jennifer McSween, and their children, Crain McSween, William Jackson, Josephine Grace and Walker Cole; brothers, Walter Crain Womack, and Lewis Hill Herder; her sister Allison Herder Staton; and various nieces and nephews, along with cats Sugar the “Attack Cat” and Spice.
We would like to thank long time caregiver Maria Sandoval, Franklin Park Assisted Living, the medical staff at Methodist Specialty and Transplant, and Dr. Scott Campbell.
“She did it her way....”
A celebration will be held on her birthday, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the home of Jennifer and Crain Canavan, beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARY
1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities: Crash near Hallettsville that injured 7 likely involved illegal immigration (6)
- Letter: When did our country change so much? (5)
- Letter: Right messages but wrong messenger (7)
- “I don’t feel safe anymore”: Asian Texans grapple with racism after a gunman killed Asian women in Atlanta (3)
- School Matters: Committed too early education (3)
- Letter: Something needs to be done about vehicle noise in Victoria (2)
- Late inning errors doom East in rivalry game (2)
- Walter Konzen, MD (1)
- Syndicated Column: Have classic cartoons outlived the looney times we live in? (1)
- Chad Prather to entertain Crossroads audience (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.