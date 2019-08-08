SWAN DAVID CRISP PORT LAVACA - Swan David Crisp, 91, passed away August 5, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1928 to Delphus and Ollie Mae Crisp in Edna, Texas. Our dad, grandpa, and great grandpa had left us to be with our Lord and mother Verna Mae Crisp in heaven. They were married for 68 years. He leaves behind five children, Rocky, Lon, Velma, Glenn, and Doug. Also 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 8:00am - 10:00am Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with the funeral service at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca, TX.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.