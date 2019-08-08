SWAN DAVID CRISP PORT LAVACA - Swan David Crisp, 91, passed away August 5, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1928 to Delphus and Ollie Mae Crisp in Edna, Texas. Our dad, grandpa, and great grandpa had left us to be with our Lord and mother Verna Mae Crisp in heaven. They were married for 68 years. He leaves behind five children, Rocky, Lon, Velma, Glenn, and Doug. Also 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 8:00am - 10:00am Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with the funeral service at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca, TX.
