Syliva Faye Lassiter Woody
VICTORIA — Surrounded by her children Sylvia Faye Lassiter Woody breathed her first breath in heaven at the age of 84 on September 1, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1937 to the late Blake and Alma Lassiter. Sylvia is survived by her two sons Thomas Blake Woody (wife Dannelle) and Kelly Done Woody (friend Vicki), her beloved grandchildren Hanny Woody (fiance’ Kenny), Tyler Woody (wife Cinnamon) and Brock Woody. Sylvia is also survived by her sisters Ruth Lassiter Stewart and Shirley Lassiter Huffman and sister in-law Jayne Woody along with many nieces and nephews. She was joyfully reunited at heaven’s gate with her parents, her daughter Joanie Woody Schoening, her husband of 57 years Larry Woody and her siblings Max Lassiter, Linda Lassiter Waddell and Sue Lassiter Wood.
Sylvia graduated from Four Oaks High School in North Carolina where she set state records in basketball. She attended East Carolina University. Sylvia was an amazing athlete. In addition to basketball, she participated in may golf and tennis leagues. She became a published author writing two books - Patches of Gold Dust and Fancy That. Sylvia earned her Associates of Biblical Studies and took continuing education courses to learn Spanish at the University of Houston - Victoria for several years. Sylvia was also an avid volunteer. She was president of Victoria Law Wives, Women’s Aglow, and Decora Study Club. Sylvia was a classy southern beautiful lady who knew how to wear the brightest colors, and finest jewelry with perfection.
Sylvia had a heart for people and her savior Jesus Christ. She knew no strangers and loved Jesus with all her heart and soul. She wrote to Him every day for over 60 years in her priceless journals. Those who knew her will smile remembering the vibrant personality and unselfish love she had for so many. Sylvia was a huge prayer warrior and was a true servant. She spent many years bringing smiles to the nursing home residents with her beloved Yorkies and went on several mission trips to Mexico. She enjoyed her time working with Meals on Wheels and taught Sunday school at SonRise Worship Center and Mission Bautista. She was currently leading a women’s prayer group called Worshipping Warriors in her home with some of her closest, lifelong prayer friends. She looked forward to spending every summer traveling to see her siblings and family in North Carolina and Virginia.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Worshipping Warriors prayer group: Genelle Goyen, Allene McLeod, Jane Blanchett, LaVerne Teague, Mary Placker, Frances Bishop, Susiey Brockwell and Debbie Simcik. Sylvia was a member of LifePointe Fellowship. Sylvia’s last days were filled with saying and texting “I want to see Jesus.” She ran as fast as she could to Him, and you can be sure she will be the first one to greet you at heaven’s gate.
We will celebrate her awesome life and homecoming by wearing bright colors or animal prints on Friday October 1, 2021 at 5:30 pm with a visitation at 4:00 pm. The service will be held at Grace Memorial Chapel 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX 77904. (Cuero Hwy) Danny Goyen will be officiating.
