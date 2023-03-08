Sylvan Ben
Zandonatti, Jr.
ORANGE GROVE — Sylvan Ben Zandonatti Jr., 87, of Orange Grove, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home with his children and grandchildren by his side on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born in Victoria, Texas on August 19, 1935 to the late Silvio and Inez (Agnes) Leita Zandonatti.
In his younger years, he worked in the oil field and later retired as a boilermaker out of Corpus Christi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Glenda Diann Reynolds Zandonatti and sisters Patricia Gasch, Dolores Brunson, and Pauldine Neely and brothers Joseph, Robert and Ronald Zandonatti.
He is survived by his children Mark Zandonatti (Trish Hastings) of Alfred, Randall Zandonatti of Orange Grove, Belinda (Rick) Fredrickson of Corpus Christi, and Kimberly Zandonatti (Andy Van Blarcum) of Orange Grove; 8 grandchildren Joshua Zandonatti, Ashley Thomas, Katy Fredrickson, Sarah Lucio, Amanda Arden, Richard Fredrickson III, Rebekah Van Blarcum, Abigayle Zandonatti; and eight great grandchildren.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, pappy, and friend. He was known to be an incredibly hard working man no matter what he was doing. Outside of work, he was generous and caring and helped others in any way that he could. During retirement, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling in his RV with his wife, Glenda, as well as spending time with his grandchildren.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Amanda Arden, Andy Van Blarcum, Richard Fredrickson III, Larry Yount, Lance Zandonatti, and Randall Zandonatti.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8pm with the Rosary to be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 P.M. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 101 W. Church St., Victoria, TX. Graveside service and burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. Reception with food to follow at St. Mary’s Activity Center on 401 S. Liberty in Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
