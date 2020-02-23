SYLVESTER RICHARD URESTI GARCIA VICTORIA - Sylvester Richard Uresti Garcia, age 75 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born June 27, 1944 in Victoria to the late Pete Garcia and Herminia "Minnie" Uresti Garcia. He graduated from High School in 1963 to later join the military. Richard served with the United States Army Security Agency in Japan and California from July 1965 - 1968. He was a life-time member of American Legion Post 166, Vietnam Veterans #898 and Catholic War Veterans St. Johns Post #1269. He later retired from E.I Dupont - Victoria after working there for over 30 years. As Richard got older, he started developing a passion for playing golf. In his younger years he loved playing sports. He would also dance when he got the chance. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Melissa Rodriguez of Victoria; stepson, Michael Garcia of Houston; sister, Kathy Garcia Dunson of Victoria; brother, Gilbert "Bobby" Garcia (Beatrice) of Victoria; grandsons, Cristian and Cristopher Rodriguez. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary Louise Ochoa Garcia. Visitation will begin Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Catholic Cemetery #3 with full military honors under the auspice of Victoria County Veterans Council AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, WS, KWV, VVA. Pallbearers will be Ron Uresti Pereida, Eddie Gonzales, Keith Garcia, Ray Morales, Raul Alvarado, Chris Garza, Luis Martinez and Mary Ann Roillings. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Kocian, Jack Torres, Joe Lara, Bobby Saenz and Raymond Padilla. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
