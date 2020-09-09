Sylvester John
Bomersbach
VICTORIA — Johnny Bomersbach went to be with the Lord September 6, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born September 4, 1941 in Victoria, Texas to the late John J. and Julia Zak Bomersbach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ernest Bomersbach and Jasper Bomersbach and sisters Irene Tanner and Evelyn Hathaway and loving family member Ernest Bomersbach, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Therese Fossati Bomersbach; children Karen Bomersbach, Matthew (Jana) Bomersbach, Bridget Bomersbach, Nicholas (Barbara) Bomersbach, Joel (Jana) Bomersbach and Judith (Ben) Baca; loving family member Tina (Ron) Eichhorn; grandchildren Caeton “Kite” Bomersbach, Seth Bomersbach, Will Bomersbach, Brody Guajardo, Brock Guajardo, Ryan Bomersbach, Grant Bomersbach, Scout Baca, Banner Baca and Oliver Baca.
Sylvester was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was the Victoria Little League Administrator from 1976 - 1996. He volunteered with Nazareth Academy and St. Joseph High School, where he graduated. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He worked over 10 years at Walt Nichols Volkswagen dealership before retiring from DuPont after 29 years of service. In retirement, he worked at Fossati’s Deli and helped with Therese’s tax business.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions the family has elected to have all services private at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any contributions to be made to Nazareth Academy or St. Joseph High School.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

