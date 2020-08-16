Sylvia Ann (Rodriguez) Gonzales, age 63, of Rosenberg, Texas entered Heaven on Friday, August 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Domingo Gonzales Jr., to whom she was happily married for 46 years and her three sons: Domingo Gonzales III and his husband Michael of Chicago, Illinois; Dionicio Gonzales and his wife Carrie of Victoria, Texas; and Diego Gonzales and his wife Melissa of Rosenberg, Texas. She is also survived by four beautiful granddaughters: Yasmina and Camilla Gonzales, Arianna Sierra, and Camila Carmona-Robles. She was born in Alice, Texas on October 15, 1956 to the late Glafira R. Rodriguez and is survived by several brothers and a sister: Enrique (Janie) Garcia of Corpus Christi; Rodrigo Rodriguez (Deceased) of Corpus Christi; Guadalupe Rodriguez Jr. of Victoria; Luis Rodriguez of Corpus Christi; Belinda (George) Rosales of Corpus Christi; Rey (Carmelita) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi; and Joel (Yolanda) Garcia of Corpus Christi. Sylvia was an active and devoted parishioner at Holy Rosary Church and many other churches as she traveled the world. She also pursued several satisfying careers throughout her lifetime. These careers included office manager, seamstress, wife, mother, and grandmother. Sylvia had an undying love for crafting, sewing, and thoroughly enjoyed making beautiful items for her friends and family - and she especially loved making beautiful dresses for her granddaughters. Sylvia's passion also included cooking with her sons and sharing her knowledge so that her legacy and tradition would always continue.
In addition to these fruitful careers, Sylvia made one of the biggest journeys of her life 14 years ago with her husband. This journey with her soulmate would include an experience of a lifetime across the globe to multiple countries and states and would continue to solidify the bond they always had for one other. Sylvia always had a smile on her face and was always willing to listen and was never too busy to just be there for anyone.
"Mom, we will always remember your beautiful smile, jokes, and laugh - and will never forget the sound of your voice when you would say "I love you."
Pallbearers include Domingo Gonzales Jr., Domingo Gonzales III, Dionicio Gonzales, Diego Gonzales, Yasmina Gonzales, and Camilla Gonzales. Secondary pallbearers will be Bettina Rosales-Garcia, Rita Martinez, Danielle D. Gonzales, Lorena Santos, Gabriel Garcia, Emily De Leon, Adri Rosales, and Jeremy Rodriguez.
[Due to space limitations, participation to the church services are by invitation only. Social Distancing and masks are required at all times. All other visitors may visit and pay respects at the cemetery services only.] Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.