Sylvia Archer
PORT LAVACA — Sylvia Archer, 63, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away on May 11, 2021. Sylvia was born April 15, 1958 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Jose Garza and Maria Cardona. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Jesus Garza, Juan Garza, Domingo Garza and Jose Garza Jr. Sylvia is survived by her husband Jaime Archer, daughters; Michelle Archer (Ramiro), Delilah Archer (Jeremy), Gracie Orta (Devan), sisters; Anna Orona, Rosa De La Cerda, Norma Conroy, Christina Valdez, brother, Salvador Garza, grandchildren; Angel Grimaldo Jr., Esmeralda Grimaldo, Crisselda Grimaldo, Patrick Parker, Rueben Grimaldo, Ivry Trevino, Aliana Trevino, Ezekiel Perez, Cruzsito Archer, Olivia Trevino, Isabella Orta and great-grandchildren; Jayce Grimaldo, Ivan Parker, Dakota Grimaldo, Eli Perez and Kaleb Grimaldo. Sylvia/s family would like you to know that she was a strong willed , loving, kind hearted person that will be greatly missed. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling, and she shopped until she dropped but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. A visitation will took place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca from 4pm - 8pm. Another visitation will be held on Sunday, May 16th from 4pm - 8pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm also at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A continued visitation will begin at 9am until 10:30am on Monday, May 17th, and a graveside service to follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca. Pallbearers include Ramiro Perez, Jeremy Garza, Devan Orta, Angel Grimaldo Jr., Patrick Parker and Rueben Grimaldo with honorary pallbearers being Ezekiel Perez, Cruzsito Archer, Jayce Grimaldo, Ivan Parker, Dakota Grimaldo, Eli Perez, and Kaleb Grimaldo.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Many people are stirring up fear of illegals and downplaying the real threats (10)
- Commissioners Court to consider a new grant for Victoria Regional Airport Monday (6)
- Edna plans to overhaul streets for first time in decades (4)
- To my conservative friends (4)
- Letter: Congressional members need to accept Trump has no relevance (3)
- The GOP midterm agenda (3)
- Authorities: 2 pursuits in Lavaca County likely connected to human smuggling, trafficking (2)
- Goliad County meeting about illegal immigration attracts hundreds (2)
- Guest Column: Real leaders lay it all on the line (2)
- Third candidate files for the District 3 City Council special election (1)
Online Poll
Do you recycle?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.