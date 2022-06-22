Sylvia Christine Bluhm
VICTORIA — Sylvia Christine Bluhm passed away June 20, 2022 at the age of 87. She was born December 22, 1934 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late George and Matilda Havelka.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Shelton Bluhm, Sr.
She is survived by her children Shelton Bluhm, Jr., Bridgitt Heinold and her fiance Anthony Short, Bernadette Bellanger and her husband David; brother Daniel Havelka; and grandchildren Elizabeth Wood, Samuel Heinold, Stephen Eliot, Matthew Bellanger and Sarah Bellanger.
Sylvia was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was a feisty Bohemian that touched the lives of those blessed to know her.
All services were private.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Making the case (6)
- Letter: Guns and government (2)
- McConaughey, Abbott illustrate our stark divide on guns (2)
- RINO (2)
- Victoria rancher Wayne Dierlam remembered for service, kindness (1)
- Maxine Patterson Dunseth (1)
- JEANNE ELIZABETH SHIELDS THOMAS (1)
- Cheryl Lynn Williams (1)
- Richard Rendon (1)
- Syndicated Column: Making Sense: Stopping future school shootings starts at home (1)
- Body of evidence suggests De Leon burial ground doesn't hold Victoria's founder (1)
- Fire marshal urges fireworks ban ahead of July 4th because of drought conditions (1)
- Guest column: Let’s move to Australia, where they confiscate mass murder weapons (1)
- Johnny Ray Sauseda (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.