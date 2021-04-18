SYLVIA G. KAROLEWICZ
MILWAUKEE, WI — Sylvia G. Karolewicz, (nee Cichocki) passed away on April 12, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Chester R. Karolewicz; oving mother of Robert (Joan) Kaye and Richard “Dick” (Mary Ellen) Karolewicz; Cherished grandma of Robert (Sonia) Kaye, David (Allison) Karolewicz, Steven Karolewicz, Brian (Kelly) Karolewicz, Michael (Donna) Karolewicz, and Jeffery (Emily) Karolewicz; Step-grandma to Seth (Abby) Jachowicz and Zachary (Elizabeth) Jachowicz; Cherished great-grandma of 13 great-grandchildren; Dear sister of Theresa (the late Deacon Arthur Richard) Wearden of Victoria and Virgina (Frank) Nagorski of Greenfield, WI. Preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Further survived by other family and friends.
Visitation MONDAY, April 19, 2021 from 10:00 A.M-11:00 A.M. at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH 3100 W. Parnell Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please meet directly inside the main entrance at 12:15 P.M.
