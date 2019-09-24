SYLVIA J. RODRIGUEZ VICTORIA - Sylvia J. Rodriguez, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born February 1, 1954 in Yoakum, to the late Emmitt R. Mata and Rita Moreno Mata. She was a member of Central Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by: Parents; Sons, Rudy and Patrick Carlos; Sisters, Cecilia Lopez and Elizabeth Hendricks; Nephews, Marcus Allen De La Garza and Martin Robbie Villarreal Jr. She is survived by: Son, Joe Louis Rodriguez Jr. of Victoria; Sister, Helen Reyes of Victoria. She is also survived by Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family members. Memorial Service will be celebrated on September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ 801 E. Airline Rd. Victoria, Texas 77901. Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trial begins for Edna woman who claimed self-defense after killing boyfriend in 2017
- O'Connor Elementary School principal resigns
- Victoria man dead after stabbing
- Capital murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Victoria man with broken bottle
- Victoria Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in wreck
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal
- Howell Middle School student places fifth in prestigious cooking competition
- Bloomington superintendent looks to future
- Victoria attorney named one of Texas' 10 best personal injury attorneys
- Freshman QB leads Palacios to 4-0 start
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (2)
- Victoria neighbors worry lack of traffic safety features could spell disaster (2)
- State raises sentence for hit-and-runs (1)
- Medical marijuana advances fall short of some expectations (1)
- Editorial: How to think about health coverage (1)
- Victoria College looks to improve part-time student performance (1)
- 2 children injured in wreck on Main Street (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.