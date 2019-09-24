,

SYLVIA J. RODRIGUEZ VICTORIA - Sylvia J. Rodriguez, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born February 1, 1954 in Yoakum, to the late Emmitt R. Mata and Rita Moreno Mata. She was a member of Central Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by: Parents; Sons, Rudy and Patrick Carlos; Sisters, Cecilia Lopez and Elizabeth Hendricks; Nephews, Marcus Allen De La Garza and Martin Robbie Villarreal Jr. She is survived by: Son, Joe Louis Rodriguez Jr. of Victoria; Sister, Helen Reyes of Victoria. She is also survived by Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family members. Memorial Service will be celebrated on September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ 801 E. Airline Rd. Victoria, Texas 77901. Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

