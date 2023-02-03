Sylvia Joy Kelley
VICTORIA — Sylvia Joy Phillips Kelley passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023 after a three decade battle with breast cancer. Her love for family as well as her stoic nature served her well as she claimed every day for the win once the diagnosis was given over 30 years ago.
Sylvia was born in Weimar, Texas to Ligon D. and Hattie Opal Phillips and was sister to George and Rosemary Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan S. Kelley, originally of Navasota, Texas.
Sylvia is survived by her three daughters: Betsy Kelley of Houston, Laurie Eder of Victoria and Cindy and Russell Marshall of Victoria. Grandchildren include Nick and Jack Eder, Mason Marshall, Kelsey Marshall Shive and Brian Shive, as well as her great-grandaughter Marek Shive.
Sylvia began her career as a teacher and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Education while serving as Principal and Administrator for Alief Independent School District. She loved her retired golf life while living in Lake Conroe (Walden) where she made life long friends and memories while hitting the greens daily. She was an avid backyard gardener and could often be found on her back porch with a good book and her faithful CairnTerrier, Ike. In recent years, Sylvia volunteered at Twice Blessed Showroom where she enjoyed Friday afternoons with her Twice Blessed friends and helping customers find their next great bargain.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family thankfully requests donations in memory of be made to:
Hospice of South Texas 605 Locust Ave, Victoria, TX 77901
Twice Blessed Showroom - a nonprofit outreach of First United Methodist Church 104 W. Commercial Street, Victoria, TX 77901
The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from many people including: her neighbors, her Hospice of South Texas nurses, doctors and staff, as well as her extended family and friends of Victoria, Texas and beyond.
Words of comfort, fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brent Mascheck named AD/head football coach at Flatonia
- Boater still missing in Calhoun County, search continues
- Police asking for public's help in locating Victoria bank robber
- Blotter: 2 local women arrested by DPS on prostitution charges
- Missing boater identified, search continues
- Victoria police investigation yields drug seizures, 4 arrests
- Victoria County students Bondoc, Chand advance to regional spelling bee
- 'The Luther Hotel does not die this week': Plaintiffs in case to save historic hotel win temporary reprieve
- Shooting suspect released from hospital and jailed
- Updated: Flights resume after being grounded around Billings
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.