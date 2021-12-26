Sylvia Luna Adames
VICTORIA — Sylvia Luna Adames AKA Cadillac Age 58, died in her home with her husband by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sylvia was born March 31, 1963 in Victoria, Texas to Regina Vargas (Augustine) and Frank Luna Sr.
She was a beautiful person with a beautiful soul and a strong faith in God. Sylvia’s world was her husband Mike Adames Sr, son Miguel Adames Jr., granddaughter Kaylee Luna Adames her princess, and Eve Luna her sister. She loved gardening and took pride in the roses she grew. Some may even know her for her love of heavy metal head banging and Bob Marley music. There was no stranger to Sylvia as she was such a people person and could start a conversation with anyone. She was not shy or afraid of anything and would fight for what was right and called it like it was. There are so many friends and family that will always have great memories with Sylvia here on earth. Until we see her again in Heaven, she will truly be missed.
She is survived by her husband Mike Adames Sr, son Miguel Adames, granddaughter Kaylee Luna Adames, stepdaughter Jody Garcia, step grandchildren Noel Martinez, Destiny, Xavier Garcia, parents Regina and Augustine Vargas, brothers Frank Luna Jr, Richard Luna Sr and Jerry Luna and sister Eve Luna.
She is preceded in death by her Father Frank Luna Sr, brother Jesse Luna and step grandson Gerald Martinez and John Garcia.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 12 pm with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley.
Pallbearers will be Mike Adames Sr, Miguel Adames Jr, Eve Luna, Edward Wagner, Richard Luna Jr. Madelene Gonzales.
Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Luna Sr and Steven Gutierrez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria 361-575-3212.
