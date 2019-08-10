SYLVIA ELVIRA SOLIS VICTORIA - Sylvia Elvira Solis, 44, of Victoria, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 6, 2019. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home with Deacon Ed Molina officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. She loved spending time with her family and helping out in any way she could. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Sylvia was deeply loved and will be cherished in the hearts of many. Sylvia was born October 15, 1974 to Johnny Garcia Solis, Sr. and Eusebia Guerrero. Sylvia was preceded in death by father, Johnny Garcia Solis, Sr; siblings, Jason Ramos, Alfonso Guerrero, Jr.; grandparents, Elvira and Marcaleno Solis, Eusebia and Santiago Ramos. Sylvia is survived by her mother, Eusebia Guerrero; step-father, Alfonso Guerrero, Sr; children, Carlos Tamayo, Jr., Sara Tamayo, Curtis Pearson, Corvay Pearson, Daisha Garcia, Avery Cande; siblings, Mandy Solis, Johnny G. Solis, Jr., Hillary Ramos, Melinda Guerrero; grandchildren, Aubrey Guajardo, Zoey Hoffman, Corvay Pearson, Jr., Gianna Guajardo; along with numerous other loving family members. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (4)
- Stop the Hate (4)
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- Reader poses what-if scenarios (3)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- He who laughs last ... laughs best (3)
- Analysis: El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers; so do solutions (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.