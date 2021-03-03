Sylvia Sue Escalona
VICTORIA — Sylvia Sue Rendon Escalona went to be with our Lord March 1, 2021 at the age of 67. She was born July 15, 1953 in Port Lavaca, TX to the late Abelardo and Trinidad Rendon.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, March 4, 2021 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Escalona, Raymond Valdez, III, Paul Moore, Victor Garcia, Jr., Julian Guillen, and Daniel Escalona. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Joseph Rivera, Thomas Rendon and Ernest Escalona, Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Eva Alvarado and brother-in-law Paul Duenez.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jesse J. Escalona, Sr.; children Jesse (Danielle) Escalona, Jr., Valarie (Raymond,Jr.) Valdez and Vanessa Escalona; brothers Edward (Gloria) Rendon and Thomas (Toni) Rendon; sisters Elva Duenez, Ella (Paul) Reyes and Patricia (Victor) Benitez; grandchildren Michael Escalona, Raymond Valdez, III, Kelly Valdez, Kristen Gomez, Mikayla (Justin Shaw) Escalona, Melody Escalona and Gabrielle Marks and 7 great grandchildren.
Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She loved her family and spending time playing cards with them. She was the manager of The Bandolero Band. She enjoyed cooking and baking and watching telenovelas.
A special thanks to Hospice of South Texas, Detar Hospital, Dr. Engelberto Ramos, and Dr. William McFarland.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
