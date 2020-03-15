SYLVIA MENDOZA VILLARREAL GOLIAD - Sylvia Mendoza Villarreal, 67, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born December 17, 1952 to Emilio and Juanita Garza Mendoza. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Luciano C. Villarreal; her brother, Emilio Mendoza, Jr.; and sister, Lydia Gutierrez. Sylvia is survived by her children: Melissa (Jason) Renteria of Cibolo and Michael (Jacy) Villarreal of Mission; her grandchildren, Tristan Renteria of Cibolo, Cameron (Lauren) Renteria of Tacoma, Wa., Isabella Renteria of Cibolo, and Alexander, Nicholas, Lillian and Gabriel Villarreal of Mission; her siblings, Yolanda Rubio (Raymundo) of Victoria, John Mendoza (Dolores) of Goliad, Susan Mendoza-Salazar (Johnny) of Victoria, Robert Mendoza (Joanne) of Goliad, Joe Mendoza (Celia Flores) of Victoria, Irma Ybarbo (Luis) of Goliad, Larry Mendoza (Michelle) of Victoria, Brenda Marie Mendoza (Leo) of Corpus Christi, and Richard Mendoza of Victoria; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad from 2-7pm with family receiving visitors from 5-7pm and a rosary recited at 7pm. Funeral service is Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 9am at Immaculate Conception Church with internment immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Kenedy, TX. Pallbearers are Anthony Rubio, Jr, Andrew Mendoza, Brian Ybarbo, Steven Mendoza, Michael Mendoza, Tristan Renteria, Rudy Delagarza, Jr, and Christopher Mendoza. Honorary pallbearers are Cameron Renteria, Alexander, Nicholas and Gabriel Villarreal, Greyson and Ethan Robles, Nathen and Mason Mendoza and Patrick Rubio. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad
