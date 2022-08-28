Tammy Bitterly
CUERO — Tammy Bitterly, 56, of Cuero passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born October 16, 1965 in Cuero to Dale and Gloria Stock Harryman. She married Robert A. “Bobby” Bitterly on November 24, 1984 in Cuero.
Tammy was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend. She was a ‘fly by the seat of her pants’ kind of lady, but always had an ear to listen no matter how busy she was. Tammy was an active member in both St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and very involved in serving her community. She was the Director for the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, was a very respected leader in the Chamber community and a member of the Yorktown Community Hall. Tammy was well-known for cake and large cookie baking and could decorate them to fit any occasion perfectly. Greeting everyone with her contagious smile, Tammy’s spirit could fill any room with happiness.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Bobby; sons, Robert J. “Robby” Bitterly, Reed A. Bitterly and Ryan M. Bitterly; sister, Sherry Harryman and brothers, Ricky Harryman and Terry Harryman.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home with the Rosary to begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, 2:00 PM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Reed Bitterly, Ryan Bitterly, Robby Bitterly, Ricky Harryman, Terry Harryman and Bobby Bitterly.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Yorktown Community Hall Building Fund or the Meyersville Catholic Cemetery Association.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- National editorial :Political bravery in the United States keeps democracy alive: (18)
- Victoria-area students could get reprieve as Biden administration cancels some debt (10)
- Guest column: Banning books runs counter to tenet of American democracy (4)
- Residents voice opinions about controversial LGBTQ library books (3)
- Animal control investigating dog bite that injured 5-year-old boy (2)
- Guest column: Trust your conscience (1)
- Jack R. Morrison, Jr. (1)
- Affordable senior housing project planned in Victoria (1)
- Andrew Schroer: Dying is just like being born (1)
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (1)
- Thomas E. Barker (1)
- Guest column: Adapting for the future (3)
- City Corner: Protect your catalytic converter with these safety tips (1)
- Anti-CRT Republican acknowledges ‘systemic racism’ — and other hopeful signs at SBOE (1)
- Clara Ann (Trice) Goode (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.