Tammy Renee Richter
VICTORIA — Tammy Renee Richter, 48, of Victoria, passed away Friday night, June 3, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1pm at Colonial Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Bryan Richter, Bryan Bailey, Bryce Bailey, Jimmy Bailey, Trace Cranford and Kris Cranford. Honorary pallbearers are James Barnhart, Andrew Sauceda, Joe Sauceda and Joseph Richter, Jr.
She was born on August 20, 1973 to Joe and Janet Richter in Victoria, Texas. She was great cook and avid crafter. She enjoyed home decorating as well. She was a loving spouse, daughter, mother and sister and will be dearly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Richter; paternal grandparents, Joseph Richter, Sr. and Pauline Goodwin; maternal grandparents, Frank Hadamek, Sr. and Doris Vassaur; and father-in-law, Richard Barnhart.
She is survived by her parents, Joseph Alois Richter, Jr. and Janet Leigh Richter; son, Andrew Joseph Sauceda; daughter, Alexandria Leigh Barnhart; common-law spouse, James Barnhart; brother, Bryan Louis Richter and fiance, Jenni Adams; sister, Katherine Bailey and her husband, Bryan; mother-in-law, Edith Barnhart; sister-in-law, Leigh Ann Brewer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
