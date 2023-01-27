Tanya Elizabeth Smejkal
VICTORIA — Tanya Elizabeth (Kendrick) Smejkal, 65, entered into eternal peace on January 20, 2023 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born August 10, 1957 to Margaret A. Kendrick and the late Durell “Dude” M. Kendrick.
Tanya is survived by her husband of 47 years Gary W. Smejkal, sons First Sergeant Scott A. (Sara) Smejkal of Cibolo, TX, Major Bradley D. (Lauren) Smejkal of Bertram, TX, and daughter Amy E. (Jeff) Holly of Victoria, TX, 7 grandchildren First Lieutenant Hannah Smejkal of Hill AFB, Utah, Gretchen, Graydon, & Hudson Smejkal of Cibolo, TX, and Brady, Brooke & Blair Holly of Victoria, TX, and 1 great grand-daughter Ava Tobar of Hill AFB, Utah. Also, by her mother Margaret Kendrick of Victoria, TX, her brothers Michael A. (Virgie) Kendrick of Victoria, TX, and David H. (Debbie) Kendrick of Richmond, TX. She is preceded in death by her father Durell “Dude” Kendrick and brother William “Dudie” Kendrick.
Tanya wore many hats during her remarkable life in Victoria, her most cherished role was Grammy to her grandchildren. She was an active member of many non-profit organizations - VISD PTO’s and booster clubs, treasurer for CCA Victoria Chapter, Friends of the NRA Victoria Chapter, and treasurer for Ducks Unlimited Victoria Chapter for the past 10 years. She retired from the Victoria Livestock Show, after 35 years, as a Superintendent where she developed the reputation of not being one to push around.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 27th, 2023 from 5:30 - 8:00 pm at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens, 8819 US-87 North. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10:00 am at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens under the direction of Brother Marcus Gohlke.
In lieu of floral arrangements, monetary donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas - Dornburg Center of Compassion 1005 Mallette Dr. Victoria TX. 77904; 361-703-5380 - in Memory of Tanya E. Smejkal.
A full obituary may be read at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
