Taylor Brown
VICTORIA — Taylor E. Brown of Victoria, Texas entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the age of 81. He was born on August 5, 1940 in Brady, Texas to the late Chilton Brown and Lorene Moore.
Taylor is survived by his son Michael Brown (Beth); his daughter Laura Balentine (Dean); his brothers Jerry Brown, Tommie Brown, Jimmy Brown; his sister Betty Williams; and his grandchildren Ben Balentine, Natalie Brown, Hannah Balentine, Monica Brown, Kristen Balentine, and Jude Brown.
In addition to his parents, Taylor is preceded in death by his wife Pauline Brown; his brother, Larry Brown; and his sister, Frances Barrett.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in memory of Taylor to Hospice of South Texas.
