TEDDY LICERIO VICTORIA - Teddy Licerio, 39 of Victoria passed away Sat. Feb. 8, 2020. He was born in Harris County to the late Pedro & Lorenza Licerio. Teddy is survived by his son Teddy Licerio Jr., sisters; Esperanza Amaro, Estella Lopez, Martina Ponce, Frances Gonzales, Inez Jalomo, Mary Oliva, Janet Conchola, and San Juanita Hernandez, brothers; Henry, Louis, Pedro, Robert and Ray Licerio. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister; Josfina Licerio and brother; Tony Licerio Sr. and grand-daughter Cassy Licerio. Pallbearers are John Henry Lopez Jr., Tony Licerio Jr., Marcus Ponce, Galvino Maldonado, Damon Conchola, and Jacob Licerio. Visitation will be on Feb. 13, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary starting at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. Services will be held Feb. 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9am with interment immediately following at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington Tx. Under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.