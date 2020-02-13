TEDDY LICERIO VICTORIA - Teddy Licerio, 39 of Victoria passed away Sat. Feb. 8, 2020. He was born in Harris County to the late Pedro & Lorenza Licerio. Teddy is survived by his son Teddy Licerio Jr., sisters; Esperanza Amaro, Estella Lopez, Martina Ponce, Frances Gonzales, Inez Jalomo, Mary Oliva, Janet Conchola, and San Juanita Hernandez, brothers; Henry, Louis, Pedro, Robert and Ray Licerio. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister; Josfina Licerio and brother; Tony Licerio Sr. and grand-daughter Cassy Licerio. Pallbearers are John Henry Lopez Jr., Tony Licerio Jr., Marcus Ponce, Galvino Maldonado, Damon Conchola, and Jacob Licerio. Visitation will be on Feb. 13, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary starting at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. Services will be held Feb. 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9am with interment immediately following at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington Tx. Under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria commissioners reject calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (8)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (7)
- County judge to define scope for post-Harvey audit (6)
- Guest column: Second Amendment Sanctuary silliness invites federal reprisals, increased federal enforcement (5)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
- Mission Valley mom infuriated by sheriff's office handling of goat crash investigation (2)
- Some area ranchers have a beef with new North American trade agreement (2)
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial (3)
- Victoria County Spelling Bee champs head to regionals (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
Online Poll
What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.