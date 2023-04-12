Teodoro Castillo, Jr.
LA PORTE — Teodoro Castillo Jr., age 73 passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 27, 1949 in Victoria, Texas to the late Teodoro V. Castillo and Michela Chavez Castillo.
He married Ester Rendon Castillo, the love of his life and they raised two children, Becky and Robert Castillo. He worked for Conoco Phillips for 32 1/2 years and retired and was also a firefighter for the City of Victoria for 10 year. Ted enjoyed spending time with his huge family. His hobbies included going fishing, working on his trucks “Blue”, playing his guitar and listening to his music. Ted was a graduate of Victoria High School.
He is survived by the love of his life wife, Ester Rendon Castillo; daughter, Becky Castillo; son, Robert Castillo (Laura); grandchildren, Marissa Canas, Alyssa Canas, Robert Castillo Jr. and Rion Castillo; sisters, Delores Reyna, Beatrice Perez (Albert), Mary Jane Corpus (Arthur), Frances Martinez, Nora Dominguez (Sotero), Alice Castillo (Chris), Ester Gomez (Richard) and Gloria Morales (Richard); brothers, Jesse Castillo (Norma), Tony Castillo (Eva), Freddie Castillo) and Jesse P. Castillo (Cynthia).
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary to be recited at 7PM. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with interment following to Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Castillo, Robert Castillo Jr., Rion Castillo, Michael Martinez, Robert Smith, P.J. Abowd, Alex Abowd and Nick Murray. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Cavazos, Brendon Ripple.
The family wishes to thank Altus Hospice and Interim Healthcare Services and caregivers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

