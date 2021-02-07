Teresa Ybarra
PORT LAVACA — Teresa Ybarra, 73, of Port Lavaca, passed away on January 31, 2021. She was born October 15, 1948 to Pioquinto and Antonia Guzman. Theresa is preceded in death by her daughter, Guadalupe Ybarra Benavidez, sisters; Maria Delgado, Virginia Mendoza, Consuelo Gonzales brothers; Jose Guzman and Juan Guzman. She is survived by her son, Mark Anthony Garcia (Katrina) of Port Lavaca, sisters, Amelia Garcia and Esther Guzman of Port Lavaca, brothers; Augustine Guzman of Placedo, Julian Guzman, Thomas Guzman, and Martin Guzman of Port Lavaca, grandchildren; Kimberly Bridgette Benavidez (Adrian), Brandon Michael Benavidez, Kieran Skylee Garcia, Sada Isabella Garcia and great-grandchildren; Caidynce Benavidez, Jana Garcia, Adrian Alexander Robles and Vallery Abella Perez. Services will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca on Tuesday, February 9th from 4pm - 8pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm and the funeral service will take place on Wednesday February 10th at 10am at Our Lady of the Gulf. Pallbearers include Sam Trevino, Rocky Ybarra, Robert Cuellar, Johnny Benavidez, Brandon Benavidez and Zachary Gonzalez.
