Terri Lea Benson
WOODSBORO — Terri Lea Benson (Youngblood) was called to Heaven on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home in Aledo, Texas. She was 63 years of age, and born in Refugio, Texas on July 7, 1957 to Joseph (Joe) Youngblood and Janette Smith Youngblood. Terri graduated college with an art degree, and was a local artist in Corpus Christi, Texas where she also taught classes at the Creative Art Center. Her work could be found on the walls of restaurants and salons around town, and she was featured in the Corpus Christi Caller Times newspaper several times for her artistic talent. She later moved to Florida where she and her husband had a faux finish interior design business. Terri devoted her life to doing what she loved, which was creating original, beautiful artwork. Terri is survived by her daughter, Jessie L. Hempstead (Michael), of Aledo, Texas; her mother, Janette Youngblood; brother, Ronny J. Youngblood (Glenda); sister, Debbie L. Taylor; grandchildren, Peyton Cody Hempstead and Presley Ava Hempstead. Terri is preceded in death by her husband, Taylor Benson and father, Joe Youngblood. Terri was a proud grandmother and mother who received enormous joy spending time with her family. She found her true life calling four years ago when she became “Nena” to her first grandchild. She lived around the corner from her daughter and son-in-law and was part of her grandson’s everyday life. Although their time was short she was also able to meet and love on her brand new granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or ccakids.org. Pallbearers are Miles Compton IV, Brian Youngblood, Lance Kouches, Scott Taylor, Cody Taylor and Chance Youngblood. Honorary pallbearers include, Michael Hempstead, Ronny Youngblood, Robert Cody and Miles Compton Ill. Funeral services will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, her hometown. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
