Terri Potts
VICTORIA — Maria Teresa Barrios Potts “Terri”, 47 of Victoria, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2021. She was born on June 6, 1974 in Victoria to Henry and Sanjuana (Janie) Barrios, Sr.
Terri was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan (those boys better play well for her this year)! She enjoyed being in the country at the family’s land with her husband, Trey. She cherished spending her free time with her family, relaxing with friends and savoring a good cup of coffee. Terri loved the holidays and loved celebrating by spending time with family with lots of laughs and lots of good food. Lina Raye, her first granddaughter was her special blessing this year and she adored spending as much time as she could loving on her. Terri was a dedicated K4 Preschool Teacher at Faith Academy for over 15 years, where she made several little “best friends”. Terri’s favorite thing as a teacher was to teach the little ones academics and about the Word of God. She loved praise and worship with her students. God used Terri’s life to touch many people and her legacy of love will continue on in the lives of those she affected.
Terri is survived by her devoted husband, DeWitt “Trey” Potts; her three beloved children: Bianca Rodriguez (Richard), Cody Potts, and Haylie Potts; parents and in-laws: Henry (Sr.) and Janie Barrios, DeWitt (II) and Donna Potts; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephew: Henry Barrios Jr. (Henry Barrios, III), Greg and Wendi Potts (Zoe & Sydney), Chris and Meredith Potts (Kaitlyn & Kylie); and her sweet granddaughter, Lina Raye Rodriguez.
Terri’s family was her joy. Her life was spent as a child of God and a dedicated wife, mother, Gigi, daughter, sister, friend and teacher. She blessed the lives of all who knew her with her solid advice, her wonderful laugh and sincere loyalty to those close to her.
A Celebration of Life service will be at Faith Family Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:30am.
Thoughts and memories made be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
