Terry Max Whitaker
PORT LAVACA — Terry Max Whitaker, 71, of Port Lavaca passed away Friday, Oct 30, 2020 from a battle with ALS. He was born July 26th, 1949 in Victoria Texas to the late Morland Max and Oma Lee Whitaker and married Vicki Lynn Morris on Dec. 26, 1970. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, his sons Mark Whitaker (Keith) of Kyle, Joshua Whitaker, and daughter Jenny Westphall (Chris) of Port Lavaca; grandchildren, Amber Molina (Miguel), Johnathon Westphall (Danielle), Hailey Whitaker, Michael Westphall, Brenden Westphall, Logan Whitaker, Autumn Westphall, and Joshua Lyles; great grandchildren, Marissa Molina and Lilyana Westphall. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Lynn Edge of Tivoli. He is preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Tearsten Casanova.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7th with Rev. Anthony “Casey” Dubose officiating. Terry donated his brain for research in hopes of finding a cure for ALS; therefore, the interment will follow at Greenlawn Gardens in Port Lavaca and Union Cemetery in Donie, Texas on a later date in December. Pallbearers will be DeWitt George, Larry Tracy, Neal Gray, Richard Whatley, Stanley Dierlam, and Tim Wade.
After completing an Associates Engineering Degree at Del Mar College, he returned back to Calhoun County to start M&W Construction Co., Inc. with his father and father-in-law, Donald Morris. While operating M&W Construction Co., Inc., he was awarded the Conservation Business Man award in the district. After the death of his father, he became a full time rice farmer and cattle rancher. In 2001, he then established 80 acres of catfish farming. In 2014, he was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Person of the year. Terry was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in any kind of outdoor setting. He enjoyed time at the lease, often just sitting in the blind observing and taking pictures of all kinds of wildlife. He enjoyed watching any kind of western, especially Lonesome Dove. His family had to endure this movie on so many occasions. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Seadrift. Terry loved having big family gatherings. From turkey to fried catfish, he enjoyed cooking and entertaining for the people he loved. Terry will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to the First Baptist Church of Seadrift, South Texas Children’s Home of Pettus, Texas, or the ALS Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (37)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
Online Poll
How often do you do moderate exercise?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.