Terry Swope Sauer
VICTORIA — Terry Swope Stringham Sauer, 71, passed away August 4, 2023. Terry was born May 9, 1952 in Victoria to the late Corinne Smith and John Thurman Swope. Terry was a very outgoing person and would talk to anyone, anywhere. She had a big personality and was a great jokester. Terry was a teacher for over 40 years and loved her career in education. After retiring, Terry took on caring for her mother for many years until her passing.
Terry is survived by her children, Kelley Metzler (Burt) of Cuero, Casey Stringham (Kate) of Austin and her grandchildren, Tatum Aigner, Miller Metzler, Channing Metzler and Oren Stringham.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Swope.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels.
A private graveside will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calhoun County Humane Society.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

