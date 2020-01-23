TESSIE ECHOLS RANDALL PORT LAVACA - Tessie Echols Randall, of Port Lavaca, passed away January 20, 2020. She was born July 29th, 1930 in Rockport, Texas to the late Champ William and Tessie Hogan Echols. Tessie was raised in Port O'Connor, Texas, attended and graduated high school in Port Lavaca, Texas. She married James Randall Jr, and spent the next several years living abroad. She returned to Houston, Texas where she started her own import retail business. Upon her husbands death in 1972, she returned to Port Lavaca to raise their daughter, Vicki. She worked at the Calhoun County Appraisal district until her retirement in 1995. She was a member and former Elder of the First Presbyterian Church. Tessie was an independent woman who took great pride in raising her only daughter. Her interests were varied; she enjoyed boating and fishing in the bay, dancing, reading and playing cards. She never saw a western show she didn't like. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Lopachin and husband Richard; her grandchildren Tyler Lopachin and wife Laura, Jenna Lopachin and husband Stepan Pidrman; great grandchildren, Scarlett Lopachin and Ryan Lopachin. She is also survived by a step son Daniel Randall and his wife Irene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Randall Jr, her sister, Louise Echols, and her brother, Champ Echols. The family would like to give special thanks to Laura Hart, Carla Kurtz, Sharon Presslar, Glendon and Phyllis Hill and Glynis and Joe Farmer for showing such loving care in assisting Tessie in her final years. They were a blessing to both Tess and Vicki. Serving as pallbearers are Richard Lopachin, Tyler Lopachin, Christopher Wilson, Jeff Kirby, Patrick Kurtz and Joe Farmer. Visitation is Friday morning January 24th, 2020 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home from 9 am to 10 am. The funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 10 am with Rev. Chuck Kimball officiating. Graveside service and burial immediately following at Seadrift Cemetery, 1273 Cemetery Rd., Seadrift, Texas. Memorial Donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 361-552-2988. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
