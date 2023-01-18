Theresa B. Anderson
NURSERY — Theresa B. Anderson, 84, passed away peacefully knowing God was by her side on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her home in Nursery, TX.
Theresa was born September 21, 1938 in Jennings, LA to the late Adam and Adeline Breaux. She married the love of her life, Norbert Daniel (Andy) Anderson and they had three children from this union. She was an avid member of Holy Family Catholic Church and an associate at the Convent. She loved serving her church, cooking, sewing, crossword puzzles and her family.
Besides her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by her daughter, Miriam E. Anderson.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Marcia Neely; son, Mark Anderson (Lisa); grandchildren, Jessica, Sean, Carol and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Blake, Taylor, Sidney, Casen and Colbie; and great-great-grandchildren, Leo and Grayson.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 1pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
