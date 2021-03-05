Theresa Cerrillo
VICTORIA — Theresa Cerrillo, 94, of Victoria and formerly of El Campo, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born in Mackay, Texas on September 8, 1926 to Anselmo and Petra S. Rivera.
She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, a homemaker and mother to, Anita C. Delgado, Richard Cerrillo, spouse, Linda Garcia Cerrillo, George Cerrillo, spouse, Mandy Garza Cerrillo, Gloria C. Vallejo, spouse, Emilio Vallejo, Delfino Cerrillo Jr., spouse, Leticia Lozano Cerrillo and Sylvia Resendez. She has eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Resendez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delfino Cerrillo; brother, Raymond Rivera and sisters, Frances Rocha and Leonor R. Coy.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1309 E. Mesquite in Victoria, Texas on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Visitation will start at 9 am followed by saying of the rosary at 10 am. Mass will be at 10:30 am with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Christopher R. Cerrillo, Adam Cerrillo, Anthony Vallejo, and great-grandsons, John Michael Delgado, Nikko Vallejo and Joey Lugo.
Services provided by Rosewood Funeral Chapel of Victoria. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.