Theresa Cerrillo
VICTORIA — Theresa Cerrillo, 94, of Victoria and formerly of El Campo, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born in Mackay, Texas on September 8, 1926 to Anselmo and Petra S. Rivera.
She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, a homemaker and mother to, Anita C. Delgado, Richard Cerrillo, spouse, Linda Garcia Cerrillo, George Cerrillo, spouse, Mandy Garza Cerrillo, Gloria C. Vallejo, spouse, Emilio Vallejo, Delfino Cerrillo Jr., spouse, Leticia Lozano Cerrillo and Sylvia Resendez. She has eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Resendez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delfino Cerrillo; brother, Raymond Rivera and sisters, Frances Rocha and Leonor R. Coy.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1309 E. Mesquite in Victoria, Texas on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Visitation will start at 9 am followed by saying of the rosary at 10 am. Mass will be at 10:30 am with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Christopher R. Cerrillo, Adam Cerrillo, Anthony Vallejo, and great-grandsons, John Michael Delgado, Nikko Vallejo and Joey Lugo.
Services provided by Rosewood Funeral Chapel of Victoria. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
