Theresa G. Wearden
VICTORIA — Theresa Gabrielle Wearden, 92, of Victoria, Texas, left this world peacefully on September 29, 2021, the Feast Day of the Archangels. Her Lord and Savior rejoices in her homecoming and her family and friends find comfort knowing her body and mind have been renewed. “He will change our lowly body to conform with his glorified body by the power that enables him also to bring all things into subjection to himself.” - Philippians 3:21. She was born on March 18, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Mary Podlaska Cichocki and Adam Cichocki. She was the seventh of ten children, and is survived by one sister, Virginia Bernadette Nagorski. Her siblings were Helen Jean Ignotowski, Henrietta Charlotte Price, Mary Caroline Savoie, Sylvia Gertrude Karolewicz, Barbara Frances Szabelski and Phyllis Dolores Cichocki, Eugene Cichocki and Harry Edwin Cichocki. Theresa is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Wearden and her husband, Mark Welborn; son, James Arthur Wearden; son-in-law, Jeff Hampton; grandson, Matthew Welborn and wife Valerie; and granddaughter, Macartney Wellborn. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Wearden Hampton; and her husband, Arthur Richard Wearden.
After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Milwaukee, Theresa was employed as an assistant at MetLife until she met the love of her life, an Air Force Officer from Texas, A.R. “Dick” Wearden. Together, they built a life in Victoria, Texas. The girl from the big city who did not drive was surprised to find a town with gravel streets and no public transportation. However, she overcame this obstacle and many others in their life together. She and her husband started a beautiful family, built a laundromat from scratch, and devoted themselves to furthering education and the Catholic faith. For this couple, Catholic education and weekly, if not daily, Mass attendance were central to their living out their lives as Christians. This mother of three learned to drive, cook, and adapt to the Texas heat. She was renowned for her two-layer birthday cakes, and her cupcakes were enjoyed by so many of her children’s friends. An orderly household was very important to her. She created a welcoming home, always maintaining a high standard both for herself and her family. Theresa enjoyed celebrating the seasons of the year, and she thrived on being outside in her garden. As her family matured, she doted on her grandchildren and dedicated her life to assisting her husband in his ministry as a deacon.
Theresa’s greatest gift was a pure heart. She placed her family first at all times, she gave to those in need, and she shared her faith, bringing as many souls to the Lord as she could. Her family will miss her generosity and steadfast spirit, while many near and far will miss her sweet treasures of kindness. She was a Lady of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a founding member of the Associates of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, and an active member of St. Mary’s Altar Society, the Catholic Daughters Court St. Ann #369, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. After her husband’s death, Theresa remained in their home. The family would like to thank the many medical professionals and caregivers who gave outstanding compassionate care to ‘Mrs. T’. There is joy in knowing that she has been reunited with her Lord and Savior and her loved ones in everlasting health, happiness, and peace.
Visitation is being held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 22, 2021 and Rosary will be recited by Father Kristopher Fuchs at 7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Victoria, Texas. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, October 23, 2021, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Victoria, Texas, with The Most Reverend David E. Fellhauer officiating. Music for the Mass will be provided by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament and Father Kristopher Fuchs as organist. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Social distancing and wearing of masks is encouraged at all locations of services. Pallbearers are James Wearden, Matthew Welborn, Mark Welborn, Jeff Hampton, Scott Nagorski, and Don Szymakowski. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Associates of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, the Catholic Daughters Court St. Ann #369, and the members of the St. Mary’s Altar Society. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph High School Endowment Scholarship fund for Debra Wearden Hampton, Nazareth Academy, or St. Mary’s Building Fund. Share memories and words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
