THERESA GUTIERREZ GARCIA PALACIOS - Theresa Gutierrez Garcia, 92, of Palacios, passed away peacefully in Sugarland, Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. Theresa's friends and family will gather for visitation and Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, June 1st, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River in Victoria, starting at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Jesse Garcia, Ruben Garcia, Jr., Sean Garcia, Marcus Garcia, Greg Sowers, and Steven Ramirez. Honorary pallbearers are, Michael Garcia, Albert Garcia, Jr., Jason Garcia, Charles Garcia, Melinda Rodriguez, Stacie Salinas, Michelle Sowers, Lisa Ramirez, Melody Saleh, Theresa Garcia, Cynthia Martinez, Denise Sylva, Val Sylva, Mario Sylva and Frank Sylva. Theresa was born October 15th, 1927 in Edna, Texas to the late Francisco and Adela Gutierrez. Coming from a large family Theresa loved family and had a dream of having her own family someday. Theresa married her love, Frank R. Garcia, April 28th, 1945 and together they shared nine children. Theresa worked for many years helping to care for others at the Victoria Convalescent Home. She enjoyed her bay front home in Palacios, because she loved the beach, camping and fishing. Travelling whenever she could always brought her great joy. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Adela Gutierrez; her husband of 36 years, Frank R. Garcia; her sons, Frank R. Garcia, Jr. and Ruben Garcia, Sr.; her daughter, Cindia Sylva; her brothers, Manuel Gutierrez, Francisco Gutierrez, Jr., Amos Gutierrez and Genovo Gutierrez; sisters, Estolia Rivera and Frances Gutierrez; two grandsons and two granddaughters. Theresa leaves to cherish her memory and continue legacy of family her daughter, Nancy Pina and husband, Robert of Sugarland; sons, Mario Garcia and wife, Evangelina, Robert Garcia, David Garcia and wife, Irma, Albert Garcia and wife, Maria and Richard Garcia, all of Victoria; sister, Linda Ramirez and husband, Joe of Houston; daughter-in-law, Gracie Garcia; son-in-law, Valentin Sylva, Sr.; along with numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the direction of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
