THERESA HERNANDEZ VICTORIA - Theresa Hernandez, age 70, of Victoria, passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born March 20, 1949 in Victoria to the late Alfredo G. Hernandez and Maria Luisa Rodriguez Hernandez. She attended Nazareth Academy and Southwest Texas State University. She worked as a Paralegal in the Victoria and Corpus Christi areas and was appointed by Texas Governor Mark White to the Weatherization Policy Advisory Council in 1984. She worked and lived with her longtime Companion Dr. Sandra Cochran. They both have shared their passion caring for animals and in particular stray animals and have been active in numerous community programs. She was a warm and caring person who will be missed by many. She is survived by her longtime Companion Dr. Sandra Cochran, nieces and nephews including Cynthia Zamora McCombs, Veronica Jean Morse, Vivian Faye Zamora, David Michael Zamora, Louis Alfred Zamora, Elizabeth Towers, Joseph Gonzales, and John Gonzales. She is preceded in death by her sisters Bertha Gonzales Zamora and Maria Elvia Healey and nephew Ted Gonzales. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas or the charity of your choice. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's funeral home in Victoria, TX, 361-575-3212.
