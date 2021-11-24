Hawkins Champagne
Theresa Kathleen
Hawkins Champagne
Hawkins Champagne
REFUGIO — A Funeral Mass for Theresa Kathleen Hawkins Champagne, offered by her cousin The Rev. Bill Marquis, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, TX. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Ms. Champagne passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 in a Waco hospital. Ms. Champagne was born May 27, 1951 in Refugio, TX, the daughter of Walt M. Hawkins and Margaret Anne McGuill Hawkins. The family moved from Refugio to Temple in 1958. After graduating from Temple High School, she worked for the Temple Daily Telegram and after moving to Austin, for the Austin American Statesman. She lived and worked in Austin for several years before accepting a position in Atlanta, GA, then another near Boston, MA. She was Vice-President of Customer Service and Training for a global company headquartered in Israel, allowing her to travel worldwide. She lived in New England until 2011, when she returned to her family in Temple. Kathleen’s ancestral roots are traced to early Spanish and Irish settlers in the Republic of Texas. Her grandfather was a member of a Celtic County Wexford South Texas family and her mother a direct descendant of Don Juan Curbelo, an “Hidalgo,” and one of the Canary Islanders who founded the first civil, municipal government in Texas and the San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio. Kathleen was the second of nine children. She was so loved by all her family and friends, and would immediately light up a room with her legendary humor as soon as she walked in. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dale Hawkins, nephews Sam Hawkins and Cody Hawkins, and brother-in-law, Lynn King. She is survived by three brothers, Mark Hawkins and wife Jeri of Temple, Sid Hawkins of Tennessee, and John Hawkins of Temple; four sisters, Colleen Schiller and husband David of Austin, Martha King of Fort Davis, Sue Green of Austin, Jenifer McGoldrick and husband Grady, her uncle The Rev. Martin McGuill and her aunt Joyce McGuill. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Kak, as well as her many cousins. Ushers are Casey Hawkins, Kevin Schiller, David McGuill, Grady Pat McGuill, Charlie McGuill and Matt Marquis. Memorials for Kathleen may be made to Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, TX, and will be greatly appreciated. Services entrusted to moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Perception is reality (10)
- Victoria library board delays decision about 'concerning' books (6)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Different year, different race, different Beto (6)
- Letter: Our congressman owes his constituents an explanation (4)
- Victoria library board to address controversial books at public meeting (3)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (2)
- Officials say Bloomington ISD bond failed due to low outreach, 'imprecise' ballot language (2)
- Parents concerned about usage of VISD ag barn (2)
- Are you satisfied with your internet access? (2)
- Robert A. Sparks (1)
- Broadband access, services to expand in city of Victoria (1)
- Do you like the new medians on North Navarro Street in Victoria? (1)
- Janet Claire Stormont Miller (1)
- MARGARET GARNER (1)
- Blotter: 2 catalytic converters reported stolen from vehicles outside Victoria home (1)
- Anita Jean Causey (1)
- Linda Nell Woods (1)
- West turns up pressure in home-opening win (1)
- William "Wild Bill" Felix Chadwick (1)
- In Good Company (1)
- Rose Lee Pish (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.