Theresa M. Metting
VICTORIA — Theresa M. Metting went to be with the Lord September 28, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born July 3, 1947 in Goliad, Texas to the late Esa and Micaela Solis.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be 9:00 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer; companion Juan Guzman; brother Robert Anthony Solis and niece Melanie Rose Solis.
She is survived by her sisters Linda (Sergio)Gonzalez, Elisa (Victor) Cuellar and Mary (Rusty) Robertson; brothers Isaac (Maria) Solis, Albert (Linda) Solis, David (Melissa) Solis and Joe (Mabel) Solis; nieces and nephews Andrew Velasquez, Angela Gonzalez, Amanda Vasquez, Ashley Perez, Miranda Rodriguez, Alicia Dodson, Theresa Solis, Joseph Solis, Marcus Solis, Steve Solis, Elaine Rhonehouse, Jennifer Solis and Christopher Solis.
Theresa was a loving sister and aunt. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed Bingo, watching movies, reading, shopping and traveling.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
