Theresa Mary Linney Bobbitt
WOODSBORO — Theresa Mary Linney Bobbitt of Woodsboro, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on July 26, 2022. She was born on March 17, 1926 to Joseph Walter and Margaret Agnes Linney in Papalote, Texas. Theresa was the rock and foundation of every family she touched. She epitomized the nature of one of God’s blessed servants. She truly loved being with her cows in Papalote and Clarence. She loved to cook, bake, and prided herself on having an impeccably clean housed. Together, she and Clarence raised 5 children-45, if you count all the nieces, nephews, neighborhood children or just any little orphan who came to her house! You NEVER left her house hungry! She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Nana), great-grandmother, daughter and friend to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. We would like to extend our warmest thanks to the staff at 1017 Bois-d’ Arc in Lockhart and Parkview Nursing facility in Lockhart for the care and love they have extended to our Mama for the past 10 years. Theresa is preceded in death by her mother and father, brothers Henry Edmund Linney, J. W. Linney, Charlie Linney; sisters, Myrtle Calvert, Annie Margaret Linney, and Johnnie Elmore; her husband Clarence Bobbitt, and two sons, Glenn Allen Bobbitt and Larry Dean Bobbitt. She is survived by her sisters, Dean Mick and Betty Sullivan; three children: Betty Jane Hancock (Tom), Wayne Bobbitt (Ellabelle) and Kathy Pipkin (Keith); 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. There will be graveside services at the Papalote Cemetery, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.-open to the public. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)5264334

