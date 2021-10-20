Theresa nunez Ortiz
VICTORIA — Theresa, 48, of Victoria, passed away on 15th of October in Dallas, TX.
Visitation will be held at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home from 4pm to 7pm (with Rosary recited at 7 p.m.) on Wednesday October 20th, 2021.
Funeral services will be held from 9 am to 1pm on Thursday October 21st, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, with Sister Maria of Our Lady of Sorrows officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
Theresa was born in Victoria to Robert L. Nunez & San Juanita Garza on November 15th,2021
She is preceded in death by +Leonides Garcia, +Alberta Garcia,+Guadalupe Nunez, +Tomasa L Nunez +Robert L. Nunez, +Javier Lara.
She is survived by (Rudolph G.Ortis, Children Samantha,Robert,Joe Longoria; Siblings Tomasa Nunez, Ramona Gutierrez,Adela Villarreal ,Mariana Lara, Robert Nunez Mom San Juanita Garza GrandChildren Briana,Robert Fuentes, Faith, Samiah, Thomas Garcia
Pallbearers will be family.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.