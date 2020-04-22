THERESA BARTER WHITE BEEVILLE - Theresa Barter White, 62, of Beeville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born August 31, 1957 in Mobile, Alabama to the late Paul and Maxine Barter. She is survived by her son, Paul (Audra) White of Victoria; sister, Wanda McNelly of Fort Worth; brothers, Steve (Elaine) Barter of Beeville, Mike (Kim) Barter of Fritch and Danny Barter; grandchildren, Kylie White of Victoria and Camryn White of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bobby, Smokey, and Tony Barter. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome. com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.