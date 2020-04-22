White, Theresa

THERESA BARTER WHITE BEEVILLE - Theresa Barter White, 62, of Beeville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born August 31, 1957 in Mobile, Alabama to the late Paul and Maxine Barter. She is survived by her son, Paul (Audra) White of Victoria; sister, Wanda McNelly of Fort Worth; brothers, Steve (Elaine) Barter of Beeville, Mike (Kim) Barter of Fritch and Danny Barter; grandchildren, Kylie White of Victoria and Camryn White of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bobby, Smokey, and Tony Barter. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome. com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

